UPDATE 2.5

CORRECTION:

Some collisions have been revised

The end timer now displays the correct run duration for clients

The end of the game is a little more folkloric Sandway

New languages added

You now play a new character on the Sandway map

Texture problem fixed on first map.

ADDED:

Graffiti added in the first map

Dorliz is now visible in the first map aquarium

A training mode is now available for the second map Sandway

Training areas have been added to the SandWay map

A sound indicator has been added to give clues about hidden objects

Birds have been added in maps

Invert mouse is now available

Addition of several ambient sounds in the last two levels of second map

Objects have been added to prevent the player from jumping into the void on the penultimate level.