MAD WAY update for 6 September 2023

UPDATE 2.5

CORRECTION:

Some collisions have been revised
The end timer now displays the correct run duration for clients
The end of the game is a little more folkloric Sandway
New languages added
You now play a new character on the Sandway map
Texture problem fixed on first map.

ADDED:

Graffiti added in the first map
Dorliz is now visible in the first map aquarium
A training mode is now available for the second map Sandway
Training areas have been added to the SandWay map
A sound indicator has been added to give clues about hidden objects
Birds have been added in maps
Invert mouse is now available
Addition of several ambient sounds in the last two levels of second map
Objects have been added to prevent the player from jumping into the void on the penultimate level.

