Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PDT] 09/06/2023 22:00 – 09/07/2023 01:00 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/07/2023 07:00 – 09/07/2023 10:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・Server and data maintenance support

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.





We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.





[PDT] 09/06/2023 / [CEST] 09/07/2023 Updated content is listed below.





■"Locus of the Federation's White Devil" is now available!



Starting from [PDT] 08/31/2023 / [CEST] 08/31/2023, “Locus of the Federation’s White Devil” will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 08/31/2023 01:00 – 09/13/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 08/31/2023 10:00 – 09/14/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

■Content

During the period, events related to the Locus of the Federation’s White Devil, Amuro Ray, will be available.

■“Locus of the Federation’s White Devil”: Limited Special Missions Notice





Starting from [PDT] 08/31/2023 / [CEST] 08/31/2023, “Locus of the Federation’s White Devil”: limited special mission for "Locus of the Federation's White Devil Campaign" will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 08/31/2023 01:00 – 09/13/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 08/31/2023 10:00 – 09/14/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

■Content

During the period, special mission will be available for all pilots.

By completing the mission, pilots will able to obtain limited items associated with Amuro Ray.



■Mission reward

■Accessories

・Helmet: Federation 02

・Helmet: AEUG 01

■Wear

・Normal Suit: Federation 02

・Normal Suit: AEUG 01



■Mark

・Amuro Ray

・Pegasus



■Other rewards

・25 each [★]-[★★★] Mechanic Tickets

・DP 100,000

※Unlike the daily missions, there is no need to complete everything within one day.

Your completion status will carry over each day while the campaign is active.

※You may check the process in "H.A.R.O Menu" → "Mission" → "Limited".

※You can claim the reward in the Reward Center.





■MS related to Amuro Ray for presents.

During the event, pilots will obtain the MS related to Amuro Ray by only login to GBO2.

■MS for presents

・Dijeh LV1

・Re-GZ LV1



※Pilots who already have the MS will obtain a number of recycle tickets instead.





■“Locus of the Federation’s White Devil”: "RX-93ff Nu Gundam" is now at the basecamp!

A standing statue of the "RX-93ff Nu Gundam" is now installed at the basecamp during the period.







■“Locus of the Federation’s White Devil”: Daily 1 FREE Special Supply Drop announcement

Starting from [PDT] 08/31/2023 / [CEST] 08/31/2023, "Daily 1 FREE Special Supply Drop" will begin.

During the campaign, pilots can get ONE FREE Special Supply Drop everyday!

All Drops will be ★★ or above and guaranteed a MS, which means 28 MS in Maximum!



Starting from [PDT] 08/31/2023 / [CEST] 08/31/2023, Daily 1 FREE Special Supply Drop for "Locus of the Federation's White Devil Campaign" will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 08/31/2023 01:00 – 09/27/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 08/31/2023 10:00 – 09/28/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

Special Supply Drop can be requested once for free from 14:00 [JST] on the first day of the campaign until 4:59 [JST]

the following day, afterwards can be requested Everyday 5:00 [JST] – Next Day 4:59 [JST].

Furthermore, on 06/29/2023 [JST] and as well as on Last Day and every Thursday of the Campaign Supply Drop lineup

will be updated at 14:00 [JST], therefore request times will differ. See below for detailed schedule.

[PDT]

1st Day: 08/31 01:00 – 08/31 12:59

2nd Day: 08/31 13:00 – 09/01 12:59

3rd Day: 09/01 13:00 – 09/02 12:59

4th Day: 09/02 13:00 – 09/03 12:59

5th Day: 09/03 13:00 – 09/04 12:59

6th Day: 09/04 13:00 – 09/05 12:59

7th Day: 09/05 13:00 – 09/06 21:30

8th Day: 09/07 01:00 – 09/07 12:59

9th Day: 09/07 13:00 – 09/08 12:59

10th Day: 09/08 13:00 – 09/09 12:59

11th Day: 09/09 13:00 – 09/10 12:59

12th Day: 09/10 13:00 – 09/11 12:59

13th Day: 09/11 13:00 – 09/12 12:59

14th Day: 09/12 13:00 – 09/13 21:30

15th Day: 09/14 01:00 – 09/14 12:59

16th Day: 09/14 13:00 – 09/15 12:59

17th Day: 09/15 13:00 – 09/16 12:59

18th Day: 09/16 13:00 – 09/17 12:59

19th Day: 09/17 13:00 – 09/18 12:59

20th Day: 09/18 13:00 – 09/19 12:59

21st Day: 09/19 13:00 – 09/20 21:30

22nd Day: 09/21 01:00 – 09/21 12:59

23rd Day: 09/21 13:00 – 09/22 12:59

24th Day: 09/22 13:00 – 09/23 12:59

25th Day: 09/23 13:00 – 09/24 12:59

26th Day: 09/24 13:00 – 09/25 12:59

27th Day: 09/25 13:00 – 09/26 12:59

28th Day: 09/26 13:00 – 09/27 21:30

[CEST]

1st Day: 08/31 10:00 – 08/31 21:59

2nd Day: 08/31 22:00 – 09/01 21:59

3rd Day: 09/01 22:00 – 09/02 21:59

4th Day: 09/02 22:00 – 09/03 21:59

5th Day: 09/03 22:00 – 09/04 21:59

6th Day: 09/04 22:00 – 09/05 21:59

7th Day: 09/05 22:00 – 09/07 06:30

8th Day: 09/07 10:00 – 09/07 21:59

9th Day: 09/07 22:00 – 09/08 21:59

10th Day: 09/08 22:00 – 09/09 21:59

11th Day: 09/09 22:00 – 09/10 21:59

12th Day: 09/10 22:00 – 09/11 21:59

13th Day: 09/11 22:00 – 09/12 21:59

14th Day: 09/12 22:00 – 09/14 06:30

15th Day: 09/14 10:00 – 09/14 21:59

16th Day: 09/14 22:00 – 09/15 21:59

17th Day: 09/15 22:00 – 09/16 21:59

18th Day: 09/16 22:00 – 09/17 21:59

19th Day: 09/17 22:00 – 09/18 21:59

20th Day: 09/18 22:00 – 09/19 21:59

21st Day: 09/19 22:00 – 09/21 06:30

22nd Day: 09/21 10:00 – 09/21 21:59

23rd Day: 09/21 22:00 – 09/22 21:59

24th Day: 09/22 22:00 – 09/23 21:59

25th Day: 09/23 22:00 – 09/24 21:59

26th Day: 09/24 22:00 – 09/25 21:59

27th Day: 09/25 22:00 – 09/26 21:59

28th Day: 09/26 22:00 – 09/28 06:30

■Content

During the event, pilots will able to request one FREE Supply Drop which contains all MS on the lineup Once a day.

All Drops will be ★★ or above and guaranteed a MS, which means 28 MS in Maximum!

※This Special Supply Drop will contain all MS on the lineup on other platform updated after [JST] 07/30/2020.

(Including those excluded MS on the Supply Drop lineup.)



■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup “Re-GZID”



Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.



■Period

[PDT] 09/07/2023 01:00 – 09/13/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/07/2023 10:00 – 09/14/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★ Re-GZID LV1 (Support Unit, ground/space use, cost: 600)

■Mobile Suit Features

・Support Unit with cost of 600.

・One of the units manufactured for the official selection model screening group.

Development began while researching transformable units based on Zeta Gundam after the Gryps War.

・Also this MS is based on Amuro Ray's concept, this MS was close to mass production due to its high cost performance,

since some parts are using the same on Jegan which had already been mass-producing and some are from Zeta Gundam.

However, it was never put into official selection, instead returning to Amuro Ray,

it was given to Lieutenant Saphira Gardner to replace her lost unit.

・While using a Beam Smart Gun as its main weapon,

it is also equipped with a variety of ammunition such as a Gatling gun and grenades.

Combined with its ability to attack and disengage by transforming, it can be expected to achieve high results in battles.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/06/230706_Ra00bBpam45HpGPAwnvC4458.mp4

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.

■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PDT] 09/07/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 09/07/2023 10:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Supply Drop with Bonus Items Period

[PDT] 09/07/2023 01:00 – 09/13/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/07/2023 10:00 – 09/14/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal Suit: Federation D03

■Accessory

Helmet: Federation D03

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Does NOT apply to the 1-Attempt Supply Drop.

The bonus item will not be awarded even if you request the 1-Attempt Supply Drop ten times in a row.

■Other Materials

■Unit

・★★ Re-GZ LV3 (Raid Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650)

・★★ Re-GZ Custom LV3 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)



■Removed Materials from the Supply Drop

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].

■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PDT] 09/07/2023 01:00 – 09/13/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/07/2023 10:00 – 09/14/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★ Re-GZID LV1 (Support Unit, ground/space use, cost: 600)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.



■Overview of “GBO DAYS”

We have different events for all pilots [JST] every first Thursday through the first Sunday as our big campaign "GBO Days"!



■What is GBO Days?

GBO Days is a special monthly campaign that will start at the first Thursday of every month at [JST] 17:00

until the next Monday [JST] 04:59 [scheduled].

" Pilots who always play GBO2 will receive a lot of benefits, furthermore,

new and returning pilots will be even benefited from some of the content during the campaign!"

■GBO Days August Schedule

[PDT] 09/07/2023 01:00 – 09/10/2023 12:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/07/2023 10:00 – 09/10/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

■Campaign Details

During the period,

①：Free "Guaranteed Mobile Suit Supply Drops" that can be requested once a day!(Up to 4 Units!)

②："Special Supply Drop" with 2 guaranteed ★★★ or above rarity MS can be requested once!

(10 Times/30 Tokens)

③：Basic rewards (EXP, DP, CP) after battle will be doubled!If you are a new or returning pilot, it will be increased to 5 times!

④：New & returning pilots always have a 100% container discovery rate of observation units!

Also, veteran pilots of GBO2 who sortie with, new & returning pilots,

their observation unit's container discovery rate will be increased by 30%!

※New pilots must start up GBO2 for the first time and click "GAME START" on the title screen within 14 days.

※Returning pilots are those who have not logged in for at least 45 days since the last logged out of GBO2.

※Please note that basic rewards will not be increased if pilot has started a game session after the campaign period.

※The number of containers that can be found will be only two per day.

※If you have been awarded with Premium War Merit badge, the number of containers you can find per day will be increased.

※Date will be updated daily at 5:00 AM [JST].

※If Penalty status is [PENALTY LV1] or above, you will not able to get any container.





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★ Bawoo LV4 added

・★★ Palace Athene LV4 added

・★★ Full Armor 7th Gundam LV4 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days, from [JST] 09/07/2023 – 09/08/2023.





■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Units

・★★ Gelgoog Cannon (JN) LV1–2 added







■We have updated the game modes that allow you to sortie in Rating Match/Quick Match.

※According to the update above, the actual game modes may differ from the "game modes available at the next update" that was displayed before the update.



■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PDT]

09/07/2023 12:00 – 09/08/2023 11:59

09/08/2023 12:00 – 09/09/2023 11:59

09/09/2023 12:00 – 09/10/2023 11:59

[CEST]

09/07/2023 21:00 – 09/08/2023 20:59

09/08/2023 21:00 – 09/09/2023 20:59

09/09/2023 21:00 – 09/10/2023 20:59

◎Special Rules

"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours





■Next Clan Match Schedule

Due to the "Notice of clan function suspension" announced at 24:00(JST) on July 4, 2023,

Clan functions are currently suspended due to an investigation of a problem with the clan function.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3645149672567261740

The scheduled Clan Match will be cancelled as follows.

We will announce the detailed re-opening date as soon as the details are finalized, including the fixes for the clan function.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to pilots.

■The Clan Match to be cancelled

・Next Clan Match undecided





