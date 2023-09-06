 Skip to content

USC: Counterforce update for 6 September 2023

Minor update -- v0.30.2a, build 230906

USC:CF v0.30.2a, build 230906

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Added missing Simplified Chinese translation to Defend the Base! Encyclopedia entries and all new interface elements (including the Weapon Prototypes system). Thank you very much for your patience!

