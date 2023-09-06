Ascension | Hotfix v0.9.0.9

The sanity system has been replaced to increase cpu performance. Sanity is no longer based on the light around you and is now based on the light in the room. The amount of sanity drain should be very close to before however it is no longer accurate

Sanity will no longer be drained if a “main” light is on in the room

Large rooms with a lot of dark areas will drain 20% sanity e.g. Sunny Meadows Hallways