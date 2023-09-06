Ascension | Hotfix v0.9.0.9

-
Removed the 100% initialising text once VR has finished loading to allow for a smoother loading transition
-
Improved VR distance grab
-
Lowered the number of photos needed for the 3 star footstep weekly task
-
Increased VR players grab distance by 50%. This does not affect teleport grab
-
The sanity system has been replaced to increase cpu performance. Sanity is no longer based on the light around you and is now based on the light in the room. The amount of sanity drain should be very close to before however it is no longer accurate
- Sanity will no longer be drained if a “main” light is on in the room
- Large rooms with a lot of dark areas will drain 20% sanity e.g. Sunny Meadows Hallways
- Very significant CPU performance optimisations, especially in VR
- You can now grab the Spirit Box T1 much easier in VR
- Incense T3 now falls to the ground when dropped in VR
- VR player’s vision will now fade in and out when loading to join or create a lobby
- VR players can no longer toggle night vision goggles while holding them
- The T2 Ghost Writing Book’s left-hand grab position is now correct
- Tarot cards are now grabbable on PC after a VR player has used one
- VR and PC players can no longer grab VR players’ items off their head
- VR and PC players can no longer use VR players’ items on their head or belt
- Obake footsteps can now be heard correctly during hunts
- The Mare long roam trait will now work in prison cell blocks
- Weekly Tasks will no longer be able to randomly choose training as a location requirement
- VR players can no longer place Tripods on their belt
- The Voodoo Doll is now floppy again!
- DOTS 1 now has the [PLACEABLE] keyword in the shop
- VR equipment highlights in the truck are now all correct
- Removed depth of field and chromatic aberration from VR night vision goggle post processing
- When a VR player puts head gear on, PC players will no longer see it or grab it at their feet
- Map floor selector buttons should now work properly when selecting them in VR
- Disturbed salt photos should not get in the way of other photos as much
- You will no longer override night vision goggle post-processing settings when hitting apply in the journal, with the effect enabled
- Swapping inventory items while placing an item then swapping back to it again, will no longer still display the placement highlight
- Dirty water photos now work on all sinks
- Fingerprints are now the correct size on the wooden poles in both campsites
- The hunt will no longer sometimes start when all players are outside
- Your sanity will no longer sometimes drain when you are outside
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update