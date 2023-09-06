UPDATE NOTES Launch Patch 1.1

Patch Notes

Fixed Processing Bug where you can place Dott in the center of the room.

Fixed Bug for Options Menu where you couldn't press back button.

Fixed Graphic Settings for players not finding 1920 x 1080p.

Fixed Graphic Setting bug where game didn't launch at 1920 x 1080p.

Fixed Bug where Bott Was at the wrong size (Fun size doesn't always equal scary: RIP Mini BOTT).

Fixed Bug with lighting glitch in Security.

Fixed Bug that Streamers ran into issues with when Streaming/Recording.

TRACKING:

We are tracking a bug with Final Level with the sound of doors not being heard if player is too far away along with other sound glitches. Patching Incoming in next 48 Hours.

As always, thank you for all the positive feedback and help. Our team is watching every video that comes out with excitement and we are all talking about how we can give back to the community in some way with either another title or additional features. In the coming months we will release more information regarding the future of Belfrost Studios. Happy Gaming <3