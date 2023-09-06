[v1.2.5] Minor bug fixes & balance improvements

PATCH NOTES
[v1.2.5]
This is a moderately sized but minor update that fixes some small bugs and updates the balance of some aspects of the game to be more consistent. Full patch notes below:
- Fixes room transition bug in aqueducts
- Remove wavegun ability to pass through walls (too easy to sequence break), instead it now has increased damage and ammo to compensate
- Minor level design improvements
- Minor enemy animation improvements
- Fix soldiers and helicopters spawning double ragdolls on death
- Adjust some shop prices (some things are now more expensive)
- Fix second gun in southface bossfight not triggering in second phase, and fixes his animation playing while the game is paused
- Final boss max health is now lowered by 10%
- Fix final boss dialogue sometimes not triggering in second phase
- Various other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update