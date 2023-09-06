 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 6 September 2023

[v1.2.5] Minor bug fixes & balance improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12126449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[v1.2.5]

This is a moderately sized but minor update that fixes some small bugs and updates the balance of some aspects of the game to be more consistent. Full patch notes below:

  • Fixes room transition bug in aqueducts
  • Remove wavegun ability to pass through walls (too easy to sequence break), instead it now has increased damage and ammo to compensate
  • Minor level design improvements
  • Minor enemy animation improvements
  • Fix soldiers and helicopters spawning double ragdolls on death
  • Adjust some shop prices (some things are now more expensive)
  • Fix second gun in southface bossfight not triggering in second phase, and fixes his animation playing while the game is paused
  • Final boss max health is now lowered by 10%
  • Fix final boss dialogue sometimes not triggering in second phase
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

