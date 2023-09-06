Update 1.4

Adds a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements such as:
- Menus and buttons and more responsive
- Dynamic menu loading no longer can hang the game
- Added confirmation to quitting the game
- Fixed bug where bow pulling sounds sometimes wouldn't happen
- Fixed issue where ambient sounds sometimes would not stop playing
- Adds loading tips and loading status display
- Improved scrolling for course select menus
- Improved menu look and feel
- Adds display options menu
- Adds graphics settings to toggle post processing effects
- Increased the strength and quality of Depth of Field Blur and Bloom
- Cleans up dynamic texture loading
Changed files in this update