Floppy Cat Bow Golf! update for 6 September 2023

Update 1.4

Build 12126307

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements such as:

  • Menus and buttons and more responsive
  • Dynamic menu loading no longer can hang the game
  • Added confirmation to quitting the game
  • Fixed bug where bow pulling sounds sometimes wouldn't happen
  • Fixed issue where ambient sounds sometimes would not stop playing
  • Adds loading tips and loading status display
  • Improved scrolling for course select menus
  • Improved menu look and feel
  • Adds display options menu
  • Adds graphics settings to toggle post processing effects
  • Increased the strength and quality of Depth of Field Blur and Bloom
  • Cleans up dynamic texture loading

