V15.03 Beta Branch Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Today's update fixes a few issues and adds some new content. Please note that some translations will be missing and will be added in the very near future before going live.

We plan to shift it to the main/live branch next week once we receive the latest translations for the new content.

To access the testing branch, right-click on [b]The Infected in your Steam library and hit properties. You will find a BETAS tab, select BETA, and launch your game as usual.[/b]

Note that all V14 save files loaded on the new V15 will see all foliage respawned. Additionally, you'll notice that the new tech recipes will be auto-completed- since many items were previously available as recipes in the Itempedia.

Content

New basic Trading/Economy system: There are 2 traders worldwide where players can sell most items and purchase new special loot. The current sell list is not complete, the economy aspects are being balanced and worked on.

New Gas Generator: Generates 350 Power. The technology required is only available for purchase from a trader.

New Higher Workbench: This multipurpose crafting table is the highest-tier workbench available in the game, an all-in-one combination of the Workbench, Advanced Workbench, and Chemistry Table. The technology required is only available for purchase from a trader.

New Advanced Battery: High-capacity batteries that store 3500 power. The technology required is only available for purchase from a trader.

New Coal Crate: Similar to the Stone Crate but for coal.







