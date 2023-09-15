Early Access, Ends Now!



Greetings! The time has come for Alder Forge to transition from Early Access to Full Launch. I hope that the launch version provides you with an entertaining experience, or at the very least, some fun. Without further ado, let's delve into the v1.0.0 manifest.

The Divine Weapons Pack optional event is added to the game's final dungeon "Netherwaves Halls". This pack contains the in-game most powerful weapons and can be acquired by assembling the twelve fragments scattered in the game's final dungeon.



Image Subject: Divine Weapons Pack Preview

The full content and Q check for all the NPCs from the start of the game is completed.

Interactive Guardian Battles SFX swap is reworked.

All the skills and items content check is completed.

Dragon Force VFX is enhanced and partially reworked for pre and post-teleport.

Dragon Force points are populated in the Atlas Court post chapter 1 for easy and quick navigation, the moment Adriel unlocks this exploration skill.

Footsteps VFX is enhanced.

The cliffs and rocks' collision in the Valley of the Twelve and the Etheros Path have been reworked from hand-drawn to precise hull real-time collision.

A finger twitch issue was found in all the NPC guards and was fixed for every NPC guard from the start of the game.

The protester's NPCs' animations in Val Réal (Leodorian District) during chapter 3 have been reworked.

Prop and asset occlusion is added in-combat during the execution of the Anima-latent Skills.

Orvysian banners and flags during chapter 3 have been reworked from fake physics clothing to proper real-time physics clothing.

The in-combat attack for the Knight class has been reworked to execute a double damage.

Flying mob's fall animation in the final dungeon "Netherwaves Halls" has been reworked.

The mobs' stats in the Voxenhold Hills during late chapter 3 have been lowered.

An optional conversation has been added at the start of the game in the High Council building to introduce the optional event "Fragments".

A 1.5k Drachis is added at the start of the game in the chest inside Adriel's bedroom in the Pax Residence.

All the game cutscenes' content Q pass is completed.

I thank you once more for the time you've spent in the world of the Alder Forge. It was a privilege knowing that you have embarked and followed the journey of these characters and navigated their story.

Kind Regards,

Zine. E. Falouti