 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VirtualCast update for 7 September 2023

[Stable] Ver 2.4.7c Added Web Video Player Feature

Share · View all patches · Build 12126138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Room/Studio

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where reconnecting to the voice chat server did not occur when there was a connection failure in the studio or room.

  • Made adjustments to address the disconnection issue while using voice chat.

    • This adjustment may slightly increase voice chat latency.

Room

New Features
  • Added Web Video Player feature.
  • URL settings for the Web Video Player are available from here.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some VCIs using VCI storage from working properly.

Studio

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a problem in which usernames and icons were not displayed when receiving comments from NicoNico Live.

VCI

New Features
  • Added ExportSkinnedMeshRenderer API to VCI scripts, allowing manipulation of BlendShapes in meshes included in VCI.

Changed files in this update

Release Depot 947893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link