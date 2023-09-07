[Stable] Ver 2.4.7c Added Web Video Player Feature

Room/Studio
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where reconnecting to the voice chat server did not occur when there was a connection failure in the studio or room.
Made adjustments to address the disconnection issue while using voice chat.
- This adjustment may slightly increase voice chat latency.
Room
New Features
- Added Web Video Player feature.
- URL settings for the Web Video Player are available from here.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented some VCIs using VCI storage from working properly.
Studio
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a problem in which usernames and icons were not displayed when receiving comments from NicoNico Live.
VCI
New Features
- Added ExportSkinnedMeshRenderer API to VCI scripts, allowing manipulation of BlendShapes in meshes included in VCI.
- For more details, please refer to the API reference here.
