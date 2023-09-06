 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 6 September 2023

v1.0.7 Achievement get!

Build 12126063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some improvements to quest generation
  • Achievements are in, at least for testing version, flies.
  • Achievement for all bugs are attempted, but will not work as they aren't in the playtest. (adding over 100 achievements 1 by 1 is quite painstaking, so the full suite of achievements will be on the main game shortly!)
  • Dr. Rod got their character updated, I totally forgot it was a temporary one I had all along.
  • The achievement should only appear once, I've attempted to build a way to prevent multiple calls to this function, so if that happens, it's a bug!

