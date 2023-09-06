- Some improvements to quest generation
- Achievements are in, at least for testing version, flies.
- Achievement for all bugs are attempted, but will not work as they aren't in the playtest. (adding over 100 achievements 1 by 1 is quite painstaking, so the full suite of achievements will be on the main game shortly!)
- Dr. Rod got their character updated, I totally forgot it was a temporary one I had all along.
- The achievement should only appear once, I've attempted to build a way to prevent multiple calls to this function, so if that happens, it's a bug!
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 6 September 2023
v1.0.7 Achievement get!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update