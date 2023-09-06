Update 0.1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12126045 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 20:26:13 UTC by Wendy

CREEPS

-Sweeper: group size reduced from 5 to 4.

-Sweeper: health reduced from 150, 300, 650, 1200, 2200, 3400 to 125, 250, 500, 1000, 2000, 3000.

-Skits: damage taken while freaking out increased by 25%.

-Skits: slightly reduced freak out speed.

MAPS

-Flank: start cred increased to 1500 from 1250.

-Flank: victory score increased to 13000 from 7000.

-Flank: moved down the map list a few places.

LEVEL-UPS

-Start cred per level increased from 2 to 3.

-Start pow per level increased from 2 to 3.

TWEAKS

-Stingers no longer trigger the “stranded creep” warning.

-Popup reminder for upgrading turret health.