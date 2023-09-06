 Skip to content

No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 6 September 2023

Update 0.1.12

Update 0.1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CREEPS
-Sweeper: group size reduced from 5 to 4.
-Sweeper: health reduced from 150, 300, 650, 1200, 2200, 3400 to 125, 250, 500, 1000, 2000, 3000.
-Skits: damage taken while freaking out increased by 25%.
-Skits: slightly reduced freak out speed.

MAPS
-Flank: start cred increased to 1500 from 1250.
-Flank: victory score increased to 13000 from 7000.
-Flank: moved down the map list a few places.

LEVEL-UPS
-Start cred per level increased from 2 to 3.
-Start pow per level increased from 2 to 3.

TWEAKS
-Stingers no longer trigger the “stranded creep” warning.
-Popup reminder for upgrading turret health.

Changed files in this update

