New Cosmetics Screen & Visual Improvements to Old Tables

New Cosmetics/Customization Screen
- This screen has been overhauled/redesigned.
- Hats, Furs, Cosmetics & Balls now have preview icons that are selectable rather than previous/next arrows.
- This will allow you to navigate the menu MUCH faster as well as see previews of things you haven’t unlocked.
Old Table Improvements
Hectic Highway
- Improved Police Car Headlights
Graceful Games & Great Gamble
- Improved Poker Chip Drop Target Explosion Effect
- Improved ATM Toys
- Improved Camera Lights
- Improved Gold Rollover Effects
Wicked Warfare DLC
- Improved Headlights on all Vehicles/Tables
Pirate Palooza DLC & St. Patrick’s Paradise DLC:
- Improved Gold Rollover Effects
Wonky Workplace DLC
- Various prop location adjustments
- Improved desk lamps
Bug Fixes/Misc:
- Fixed an issue where a few of the selectable furs were not rendering correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the LCD/DMD screen would play at the incorrect times.
Table Editor:
Nothing this week. Progress has slowed down as I have been facing some health concerns. I also focused more on the core/main game this week. I have something very big in the works that will hopefully roll out next week.
Cheers.
Changed files in this update