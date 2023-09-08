 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 8 September 2023

New Cosmetics Screen & Visual Improvements to Old Tables

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Cosmetics/Customization Screen

  • This screen has been overhauled/redesigned.
  • Hats, Furs, Cosmetics & Balls now have preview icons that are selectable rather than previous/next arrows.
  • This will allow you to navigate the menu MUCH faster as well as see previews of things you haven’t unlocked.

Old Table Improvements

Hectic Highway

  • Improved Police Car Headlights

Graceful Games & Great Gamble

  • Improved Poker Chip Drop Target Explosion Effect
  • Improved ATM Toys
  • Improved Camera Lights
  • Improved Gold Rollover Effects

Wicked Warfare DLC

  • Improved Headlights on all Vehicles/Tables

Pirate Palooza DLC & St. Patrick’s Paradise DLC:

  • Improved Gold Rollover Effects

Wonky Workplace DLC

  • Various prop location adjustments
  • Improved desk lamps

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Fixed an issue where a few of the selectable furs were not rendering correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where the LCD/DMD screen would play at the incorrect times.

Table Editor:

Nothing this week. Progress has slowed down as I have been facing some health concerns. I also focused more on the core/main game this week. I have something very big in the works that will hopefully roll out next week.

Cheers.

