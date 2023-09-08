New Cosmetics Screen & Visual Improvements to Old Tables

New Cosmetics/Customization Screen

This screen has been overhauled/redesigned.

Hats, Furs, Cosmetics & Balls now have preview icons that are selectable rather than previous/next arrows.

This will allow you to navigate the menu MUCH faster as well as see previews of things you haven’t unlocked.

Old Table Improvements

Hectic Highway

Improved Police Car Headlights

Graceful Games & Great Gamble

Improved Poker Chip Drop Target Explosion Effect

Improved ATM Toys

Improved Camera Lights

Improved Gold Rollover Effects

Wicked Warfare DLC

Improved Headlights on all Vehicles/Tables

Pirate Palooza DLC & St. Patrick’s Paradise DLC:

Improved Gold Rollover Effects

Wonky Workplace DLC

Various prop location adjustments

Improved desk lamps

Bug Fixes/Misc:

Fixed an issue where a few of the selectable furs were not rendering correctly.

Fixed an issue where the LCD/DMD screen would play at the incorrect times.

Table Editor:

Nothing this week. Progress has slowed down as I have been facing some health concerns. I also focused more on the core/main game this week. I have something very big in the works that will hopefully roll out next week.

Cheers.