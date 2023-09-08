 Skip to content

Squirrel with a Gun Playtest update for 8 September 2023

9-8-2023 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug which was allowing pole climbing with item
-Unarmed takedown added! One of our favorites!

