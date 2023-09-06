Patching to version 1.06j

Todays patch is the last of the small patches we have been doing on a weekly basis lately. Here's what's in the patch.

Revised a couple of recently added animations (Steph and Donny oral on the bed and the Steph/Gina/Donny dream scene where she's wearing glasses and shouldn't be.)

Added another animation to one of the Jason/Steph scenes. These two scenes are now complete.

Added another animation to the Steph/Gina/Donny dream scene. That scene will get at least one more animation eventually.

Replaced the Erick/Steph missionary animation from their Friday night scene if they don't bring anyone home with them.

We will have our Saturday news update in a few days and there we will talk about our plans for the game as we put more time into getting new content out.