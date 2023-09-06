 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Another Man's Wife update for 6 September 2023

Patching to version 1.06j

Share · View all patches · Build 12125922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Todays patch is the last of the small patches we have been doing on a weekly basis lately. Here's what's in the patch.

  • Revised a couple of recently added animations (Steph and Donny oral on the bed and the Steph/Gina/Donny dream scene where she's wearing glasses and shouldn't be.)

  • Added another animation to one of the Jason/Steph scenes. These two scenes are now complete.

  • Added another animation to the Steph/Gina/Donny dream scene. That scene will get at least one more animation eventually.

  • Replaced the Erick/Steph missionary animation from their Friday night scene if they don't bring anyone home with them.

We will have our Saturday news update in a few days and there we will talk about our plans for the game as we put more time into getting new content out.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2245371 Depot 2245371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link