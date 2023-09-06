Update 0.3

Fixes

Changes were made to the traps, especially the synchronization for multiplayer was improved. Traps were often not loaded correctly for the client, which led to misrepresentations.

Settings have been revised again to improve saving and loading.

Currently there is a sprint bug that also has to do with synchronization, this has been improved but can still cause the problems.

Please check your settings after you have received the update and press Save once. The update may have changed some settings.

