Glider Sim update for 6 September 2023

Update EarlyAccess_2.0.9: Grand Teton Mountains

Build 12125632

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add Teton Mountains Map with 120 new launch points!
-Rearrange map select screen.
-Update to Multiplayer 1.4 (Quest users will temporarily be unable to play with Steam users until Tetons update on Quest).
-Update eagle AI code. Eagles will spend half the time randomly seeking out nearby thermals or just randomly fly around switching between the two states.
-Add eagles to all maps.
-10 eagles will automatically generate within a 1000m radius of the user so you have a much higher chance of spotting them.
-Make some performance improvements for VR on high settings.

