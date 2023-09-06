-Add Teton Mountains Map with 120 new launch points!
-Rearrange map select screen.
-Update to Multiplayer 1.4 (Quest users will temporarily be unable to play with Steam users until Tetons update on Quest).
-Update eagle AI code. Eagles will spend half the time randomly seeking out nearby thermals or just randomly fly around switching between the two states.
-Add eagles to all maps.
-10 eagles will automatically generate within a 1000m radius of the user so you have a much higher chance of spotting them.
-Make some performance improvements for VR on high settings.
Glider Sim update for 6 September 2023
Update EarlyAccess_2.0.9: Grand Teton Mountains
-Add Teton Mountains Map with 120 new launch points!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update