MotorCubs RC update for 6 September 2023

Windows Build 565 - Sidewinder Spin Updates and Return of the Skidmarks

Share · View all patches · Build 12125535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated waypoints and added soft collision to ramp on Turn 1 of Sidewinder Spin.
  • Added bleachers and shade.
  • Removed a few posts in the straight before the bleachers.
  • Added set dressing.
  • Added interactive rocks, boards, and soda cans.
  • Improved Lightmapping resolution by 20%.
  • Skidmarks are back!

Changed files in this update

