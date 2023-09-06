- Updated waypoints and added soft collision to ramp on Turn 1 of Sidewinder Spin.
- Added bleachers and shade.
- Removed a few posts in the straight before the bleachers.
- Added set dressing.
- Added interactive rocks, boards, and soda cans.
- Improved Lightmapping resolution by 20%.
- Skidmarks are back!
MotorCubs RC update for 6 September 2023
Windows Build 565 - Sidewinder Spin Updates and Return of the Skidmarks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update