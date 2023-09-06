Devlog #73: Printing bottles & patch v0.135.3 on public_testing

Dear Martians!

Thank you for playing Exploration Update and all the feedback so far! We appreciate it a lot!

We have deployed a new patch v0.135.3 on public_testing branch on Steam! Feel free to try it out and we will switch it to default branch if no new problems occur, meanwhile we are working on the next one!

Build v0.134.2 -> v0.135.3 Changelog (public_testing)

Important changes:

added water & oxygen bottles in Tech Tree and to print

added water & oxygen bottles loot in outposts

changed repair kit place in the tech tree

improved tech tree points notifications

increased tools durability

Bugfixes:

fixed issue with loading saves from ESC menu

fixed blocked key interaction after picking up the small/medium circuit board

fixed game resetting music volume settings after press "Apply" button

fixed issue with moving Rover after load

fixed issue with loading saves on Epic and GOG

fixed sounds in tutorials

fixed Small Rock Crusher animation to use the lever

fixed Intro base wrong text mission after load

fixed quad jumping when you enter it, while it is on a truck trailer

fixed wrong default settings for cursor transparency

fixed issue with invisible wall between airlock and some buildings

fixed: when you drive into the trailer, it will connect to the front

fixed: ECU shows wrong solar panel size

small improvements in Spanish and Portuguese translation

fixed wrong UI color while unlocking Main HQ in the tech tree

During Early Access we aim to address your suggestions as fast as possible. If you encounter any bugs or you have more thoughts about update, please email us to eracolonisthelp@gmail.com this will help to track down the issues faster. See the full changelog of all the previous updates here.

Yours,

Occupy Mars Team