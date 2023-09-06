Devlog #73: Printing bottles & patch v0.135.3 on public_testing

Dear Martians!
Thank you for playing Exploration Update and all the feedback so far! We appreciate it a lot!
We have deployed a new patch v0.135.3 on public_testing branch on Steam! Feel free to try it out and we will switch it to default branch if no new problems occur, meanwhile we are working on the next one!
Build v0.134.2 -> v0.135.3 Changelog (public_testing)
Important changes:
- added water & oxygen bottles in Tech Tree and to print
- added water & oxygen bottles loot in outposts
- changed repair kit place in the tech tree
- improved tech tree points notifications
- increased tools durability
Bugfixes:
- fixed issue with loading saves from ESC menu
- fixed blocked key interaction after picking up the small/medium circuit board
- fixed game resetting music volume settings after press "Apply" button
- fixed issue with moving Rover after load
- fixed issue with loading saves on Epic and GOG
- fixed sounds in tutorials
- fixed Small Rock Crusher animation to use the lever
- fixed Intro base wrong text mission after load
- fixed quad jumping when you enter it, while it is on a truck trailer
- fixed wrong default settings for cursor transparency
- fixed issue with invisible wall between airlock and some buildings
- fixed: when you drive into the trailer, it will connect to the front
- fixed: ECU shows wrong solar panel size
- small improvements in Spanish and Portuguese translation
- fixed wrong UI color while unlocking Main HQ in the tech tree
During Early Access we aim to address your suggestions as fast as possible. If you encounter any bugs or you have more thoughts about update, please email us to eracolonisthelp@gmail.com this will help to track down the issues faster. See the full changelog of all the previous updates here.
Yours,
Occupy Mars Team
Changed depots in internal_testing branch