 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doomtrooper CCG update for 6 September 2023

v0.11.17 - Preparing for Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12125495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Just pushed v0.11.17 to all users in hopes we worked out the kinks! This is a foundational update with a TON of changes behind the scenes to prep for the other stuff I've been working on.

Please report any (new) issues ASAP in the Discord channel so I can get it fixed as I work on the next updates.

I've decided that I will likely push the content updates in smaller chunks that way I don't delay content waiting for other content but we'll see how the upcoming week goes :)

Changed files in this update

Doomtrooper - Windows Depot 723411
  • Loading history…
Doomtrooper - MacOS Depot 723412
  • Loading history…
Doomtrooper - Linux Depot 723413
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link