v0.11.17 - Preparing for Content Update

Hey guys!

Just pushed v0.11.17 to all users in hopes we worked out the kinks! This is a foundational update with a TON of changes behind the scenes to prep for the other stuff I've been working on.

Please report any (new) issues ASAP in the Discord channel so I can get it fixed as I work on the next updates.

I've decided that I will likely push the content updates in smaller chunks that way I don't delay content waiting for other content but we'll see how the upcoming week goes :)