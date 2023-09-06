 Skip to content

Confabulation: Homestead update for 6 September 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2 · Build 12125450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added an inventory to keep track of what items you have. Items are greyed out when used.
  • Added new alterations on all difficulties.
  • Added new board spawns outside of the home.

Balance

  • Reduced the frequency of blinds opening.
  • Reduced the frequency of blinds being broken.
  • Reduced the speed up rate of alterations on Standard difficulty.
  • Reduced the speed of the Attic Lockbox puzzle slightly on Hard Difficulty.

Comments: Around the 45-60 minute mark alterations were occurring so quickly that you had little time to do much of anything else. Hopefully the reduction of the blinds being opened/broken and the reduction of how fast alteration occurrences speed up helps address this issue.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Endless and Helpless difficulty bug where at 50 corrections you would instantly gain up to 14 new alterations and lose.
  • Fixed some objectives from not being removed when complete.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the alien from appearing in the attic and many rooms on the second floor.
  • Fixed the storage room door displaying "Locked" when it was unlocked.
  • Various small bug fixes that weren't noteworthy.

