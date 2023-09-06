Patch 1.0.2

New
- Added an inventory to keep track of what items you have. Items are greyed out when used.
- Added new alterations on all difficulties.
- Added new board spawns outside of the home.
Balance
- Reduced the frequency of blinds opening.
- Reduced the frequency of blinds being broken.
- Reduced the speed up rate of alterations on Standard difficulty.
- Reduced the speed of the Attic Lockbox puzzle slightly on Hard Difficulty.
Comments: Around the 45-60 minute mark alterations were occurring so quickly that you had little time to do much of anything else. Hopefully the reduction of the blinds being opened/broken and the reduction of how fast alteration occurrences speed up helps address this issue.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Endless and Helpless difficulty bug where at 50 corrections you would instantly gain up to 14 new alterations and lose.
- Fixed some objectives from not being removed when complete.
- Fixed a bug preventing the alien from appearing in the attic and many rooms on the second floor.
- Fixed the storage room door displaying "Locked" when it was unlocked.
- Various small bug fixes that weren't noteworthy.
