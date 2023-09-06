Patch 1.0.2

New

Added an inventory to keep track of what items you have. Items are greyed out when used.

Added new alterations on all difficulties.

Added new board spawns outside of the home.

Balance

Reduced the frequency of blinds opening.

Reduced the frequency of blinds being broken.

Reduced the speed up rate of alterations on Standard difficulty.

Reduced the speed of the Attic Lockbox puzzle slightly on Hard Difficulty.

Comments: Around the 45-60 minute mark alterations were occurring so quickly that you had little time to do much of anything else. Hopefully the reduction of the blinds being opened/broken and the reduction of how fast alteration occurrences speed up helps address this issue.

Bug Fixes