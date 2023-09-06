The definitive version of pandora has arrived! with full update of the multiplayer system and correction of all previous bugs. The single player mode with the fixing of the collisions and correction of the towers, This final version is ready to play have fun.
Pandora update for 6 September 2023
Pandora Definitive Edition
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2460911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update