 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pandora update for 6 September 2023

Pandora Definitive Edition

Share · View all patches · Build 12125229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The definitive version of pandora has arrived! with full update of the multiplayer system and correction of all previous bugs. The single player mode with the fixing of the collisions and correction of the towers, This final version is ready to play have fun.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2460911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link