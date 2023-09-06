 Skip to content

Boney's Research On Humans ! update for 6 September 2023

Bug fixes and graphics changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone I fixeda couple of minor bugs and some graphical changes

  • A problem in the intro screen
  • The humans now appear more evil, they looked to friendly and clean before
  • Some small graphic changes for Boney
  • A problem reading books

Changed files in this update

