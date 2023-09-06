Bug fixes and graphics changes

Hi everyone I fixeda couple of minor bugs and some graphical changes
- A problem in the intro screen
- The humans now appear more evil, they looked to friendly and clean before
- Some small graphic changes for Boney
- A problem reading books
