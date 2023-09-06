Small fixes/ Game's future

Hi everyone, waifu is back, thanks Aboulicious.

Minor changes to the game, fixed collisions in some places, minor optimization. Also removed unnecessary lines that set the wrong tone for a game referring to childhood memories. A lot of small changes.

I'm a solo developer and this game is my first experience in Gamedev, a game I did for creativity, to test myself, and where I made a lot of mistakes. The game has kept me under a lot of stress all these months. Now I want to put the game behind me. And yes. the game won't be available in the steam store soon, that's what I decided myself. What I need now is peace of mind and healing. I plan to take a pause, and continue my education in game design and further with new experience and knowledge to direct my energies to my next game with the working title "Kith" - it will be a new experience and a new concept with realism, a completely different genre and setting, and the emphasis is on cinematography. This time I hope the project will be created by a small team. This is a challenging project on which I want to significantly improve my skills in game design.

Thank you for your understanding.