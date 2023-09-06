 Skip to content

Only Up! update for 6 September 2023

Small fixes/ Game's future

Share · View all patches · Build 12124964

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, waifu is back, thanks Aboulicious.
Minor changes to the game, fixed collisions in some places, minor optimization. Also removed unnecessary lines that set the wrong tone for a game referring to childhood memories. A lot of small changes.

I'm a solo developer and this game is my first experience in Gamedev, a game I did for creativity, to test myself, and where I made a lot of mistakes. The game has kept me under a lot of stress all these months. Now I want to put the game behind me. And yes. the game won't be available in the steam store soon, that's what I decided myself. What I need now is peace of mind and healing. I plan to take a pause, and continue my education in game design and further with new experience and knowledge to direct my energies to my next game with the working title "Kith" - it will be a new experience and a new concept with realism, a completely different genre and setting, and the emphasis is on cinematography. This time I hope the project will be created by a small team. This is a challenging project on which I want to significantly improve my skills in game design.

Thank you for your understanding.

