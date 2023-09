It's the end of the intro!

This release is another burst of story content, that ends where it does because that's the end of the intro arc!

Next update will include a navigable map, that will make future scenes more modular instead of linear! (So we kinda had to end it here so you don't get half a map implemented)

Changelog:

-Added intro cards to explain some lore and concepts in the game

-Conclusion of shower drama

-New Expressions added

-Ann Muscles reveal