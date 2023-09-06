 Skip to content

Jank Cube VR update for 6 September 2023

Clone/Delete Guns

Build 12124762

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small little content update, this time adding 2 pistols to every map which shoot projectiles that clone or delete, alike the hammers.


On the topic of the hammers I've given them a full aesthetic change.


The new clone delete guns are pretty simple, requiring no reloading or anything of that nature, just pickup and fire.


I also made some adjustments to Map 1's aesthetics further improving it, and making the selection of objects more unique.
Looking at switching to a newer Unity version next so the next update might be a little while off, either way I hope you're all still loving Jank Cube as much as I am, and report any bugs/issues/suggestions to my discord!

