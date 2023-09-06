Another small little content update, this time adding 2 pistols to every map which shoot projectiles that clone or delete, alike the hammers.





On the topic of the hammers I've given them a full aesthetic change.





The new clone delete guns are pretty simple, requiring no reloading or anything of that nature, just pickup and fire.





I also made some adjustments to Map 1's aesthetics further improving it, and making the selection of objects more unique.

Looking at switching to a newer Unity version next so the next update might be a little while off, either way I hope you're all still loving Jank Cube as much as I am, and report any bugs/issues/suggestions to my discord!