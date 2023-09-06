Patch #8 New Dashboard UI

Share · View all patches · Build 12124736 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings mtion studio creators!

We're excited to bring you our latest patch which introduces a fresh dashboard, an improved asset browser UI, and addresses several minor bugs.

Dashboard Enhancements

To enrich your experience, we've revamped the dashboard:

Streamlined Experience : Enjoy a more seamless and consolidated interface.

: Enjoy a more seamless and consolidated interface. Constant Announcements : Stay up-to-date with the latest on new features, events, and other updates—they'll always be front and center.

: Stay up-to-date with the latest on new features, events, and other updates—they'll always be front and center. Tutorial Section : Dive into our Youtube tutorial series directly from the dashboard. Additionally, you can access preconfigured clubhouse spaces guiding you through specific application features.

: Dive into our Youtube tutorial series directly from the dashboard. Additionally, you can access preconfigured clubhouse spaces guiding you through specific application features. Upcoming Features Teaser: We've placed several placeholders for 'Chat Minigames', 'SDK', and 'The Bazaar'. Stay tuned, as we'll be sharing more details about these in the upcoming weeks!

To further enhance the usability and functionality:

Tooltips on Buttons : Ever wondered what a button does? Hover over it, and a tooltip will reveal its purpose.

: Ever wondered what a button does? Hover over it, and a tooltip will reveal its purpose. Revamped Asset Browser : Find your desired assets with ease – we've introduced filters for dynamic objects to simplify your search.

: Find your desired assets with ease – we've introduced filters for dynamic objects to simplify your search. Consistent Preview : A pop-out preview will now always show up when you're loading a clubhouse space.

: A pop-out preview will now always show up when you're loading a clubhouse space. Selection Stability : Addressed an annoying issue where selecting an object would slightly displace it. Your selections will no longer influence object positioning.

: Addressed an annoying issue where selecting an object would slightly displace it. Your selections will no longer influence object positioning. Interaction View & Transform Fixes: Resolved bugs related to connecting nodes in the interaction view and issues while undoing transform movements.

Your feedback is invaluable. Please continue to share your thoughts and suggestions directly on Discord as we strive to make mtion sudio the best it can be. Enjoy the new features!

Happy Creating,

The mtion studio team