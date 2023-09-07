2023/09/07 Update Patch v20230906.2136

◆ Newly Added Content
- Implemented map stamp function.
- We have added new item to commemorate our 3rd anniversary!
-3rd Anniversary Monocoin: Rumor has it that it was created inside a monster's body...
■ The following items can be crafted from the blacksmith.
-Driftwood (equipment) Everyone, you got driftwood!!
-Mono Charm This is a silly thing made by using a large amount of things produced in the body of a certain creature... Would you like one too? --Suspicious Blacksmith
- We have added new items to celebrate our 3rd anniversary! You can craft them from the furniture workbench.
-Driftwood: It seems as though the strong emotions of someone who reached the pinnacle of their craft from an ancient time have transcended the distant ages and washed up on the shores even now...
-3rd Anniversary King Monument: This year, the king has come in the form of gaming...!!!
- Skill ``I've got driftwood!!'' has been implemented. It can be used by equipping the item ""Driftwood (equipment)"". Your movement speed will be significantly increased for a short period of time.
◆ Balance Adjustments
- The conditions for counting something have changed slightly.
◆ Functional Improvements
- ""Added some information to the character selection screen and world selection screen.
The added contents are as follows.
◆Character selection screen
-Data No.
-Data creation date and time
-Character Lv
◆World selection screen
-Data No.
-Era Lv
-Number of days elapsed
- Added fences, wooden boxes, etc. to plateaus, grasslands, etc.
- Fixed the angle deviation when connecting the pipeline, increased the movement speed of the walk motion of the connection selection.
- Adjusted the blueprint display position of some buildings.
- The character now holds a hammer while crafting.
- Changed the motion of the recovery rod to one with faster movement speed. This also speeds up pipeline installation and movement.
- As a countermeasure for the dungeon warp freeze bug, the dungeon entry method has been changed so that the warp gate opens after selecting the dungeon from the terminal next to the gate.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Reduced a bug that the game would crash when you switch active windows.
- Fixed an issue where there was a treasure chest in the Sherbert Iceberg that would not be sealed even after defeating the enemy.
- Fixed an issue where the location of region-specific materials would not be displayed on the map even after completing the Sherbert Iceberg Tower.
- Fixed an issue where the sword action would continue when changing equipment while using the sword.
- Fixed an issue where the status of ""Goblin Bow III"" was not set.
- Fixed a bug that caused some gun skills to consume more bullets than expected.
- Fixed an issue where the skill multiplier was not applied when dual-wielding was equipped.
- Fixed a bug that caused effects to disappear for some attacks.
- Fixed an issue where ""Stone Amulet"" and ""Copper Amulet"" could not be equipped.
- Fixed a bug where the characters on the signboard could not be seen depending on the graphics settings.
- Fixed a bug that a broken chest would be generated when ""Cloud Storage"" got destroyed.
- To prevent problems with the generator, we have made it impossible for pets to use the generator.
- Fixed the magic staff's concentrated buff motion.
- Fixed a bug where gun attacks could go through walls.
- Fixed an issue where there was no hit detection for bare-handed just attacks.
- Fixed a bug that some enemies would be stunned instead of their shield getting broken when you performed successful Shield Bash.
- Fixed an issue where some enemies would not drop items.
- Fixed an issue where when attempting to capture some enemies, relic capture items could be obtained even though they could not be captured.
- Fixed an issue where King Mono would not receive damage from being submerged.
- Fixed an issue where Fafnir would not take water damage.
- Fixed giant tortoise hitbox.
- Fixed an issue where the level of the equipped pet skill would be reset.
- Fixed an issue where summoned pet jack lanterns in dungeons would continue to rise.
- Fixed an issue where the achievement of connecting 200 pipelines could not be unlocked.
- Fixed the minimum damage of the skill ""Hollow Point"".
Changed files in this update