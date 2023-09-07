2023/09/07 Update Patch v20230906.2136

◆ Newly Added Content

Implemented map stamp function.

We have added new item to commemorate our 3rd anniversary!

-3rd Anniversary Monocoin: Rumor has it that it was created inside a monster's body...

■ The following items can be crafted from the blacksmith.

-Driftwood (equipment) Everyone, you got driftwood!!

-Mono Charm This is a silly thing made by using a large amount of things produced in the body of a certain creature... Would you like one too? --Suspicious Blacksmith

We have added new items to celebrate our 3rd anniversary! You can craft them from the furniture workbench.

-Driftwood: It seems as though the strong emotions of someone who reached the pinnacle of their craft from an ancient time have transcended the distant ages and washed up on the shores even now...

-3rd Anniversary King Monument: This year, the king has come in the form of gaming...!!!

◆ Balance Adjustments

The conditions for counting something have changed slightly.

◆ Functional Improvements

""Added some information to the character selection screen and world selection screen.

The added contents are as follows.

◆Character selection screen

-Data No.

-Data creation date and time

-Character Lv

◆World selection screen

-Data No.

-Era Lv

-Number of days elapsed

Added fences, wooden boxes, etc. to plateaus, grasslands, etc.

Fixed the angle deviation when connecting the pipeline, increased the movement speed of the walk motion of the connection selection.

Adjusted the blueprint display position of some buildings.

The character now holds a hammer while crafting.

Changed the motion of the recovery rod to one with faster movement speed. This also speeds up pipeline installation and movement.

As a countermeasure for the dungeon warp freeze bug, the dungeon entry method has been changed so that the warp gate opens after selecting the dungeon from the terminal next to the gate.

◆ Bug Fixes