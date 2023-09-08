Content Update 3 Released!

Hello Monster Girl Lovers!

We're back with another update, this time a combination of content, polish and bug fixes. This time with a lot more optional side content and items.

We hope this update will enrich the gameplay experience for everyone. Thank you for your patience and letting us do our thing whilst we tap away making more content for this passion project!

This update comes with a multitude of new locations to visit as well as additional content that will enrich existing areas too.

We've added card beasts opponents to every location in the game, so you can now travel the world and challenge almost anyone!

Many new side content activities are now available that will help you to boost the power of your team and collect rare equipment and items. These events include the Goldeka Card Beasts Tournament where you can win powerful cards as well as collect Card Beast Tokens in order to get rare items and equipment as prizes.

We've also created a new area to introduce Mimic Girls, we've lovingly dubbed it "The Hole". The hole is full of treasure chests and you can enter in search of rare artifacts that can be exchanged in town for items and equipment. However every time you enter the hole, the locations of all chests and mimics are randomized, so you never know which chest will be safe!

As always, save games from older versions should hopefully be compatible but it is mostly recommended to start a new save for a better experience and to avoid any conflicts with code and event changes.

Changelog:



New Content:



Mimic Girls and the Hellhound can now be encountered and recruited. They currently have one h-scene each.

Mummy Girl Can now be recruited

Added tons of new steam achievements to reflect all the new content and girls since the last update

There is now more story after defeating the pyramid boss, talk to them again to progress.

Lots of new locations to explore such as "The Hole" and deeper into the pyramid as well as somewhere quite fiery. Other areas too, but they would be spoilers.

Card Beasts tournament now playable at the tent in Goldeka

Tons of new card beasts cards, now more than 40

Tons of new card beasts opponents, you can now challenge people in most places in the game world!

New items and skills, monster girls with lacking skills and effects have been given more love

Girls with missing flavour text have now been given their voices

New graphics and effects

Added a tutorial system that we can use to explain any complicated content

Added basic card beasts tutorial to the kid in Nyuuville which was originally missing

The main character now has a healing ability that can be obtained at the party inn from the barmaid

Fixes and Tweaks:



Fixed some girls having missing battle commands

Fixed some girls not being able to struggle when webbed

Fixed card beast packs in the tournament tent being free, they now need to be bought with Beast Tokens which are earned in the tournament.

Fixed give up command not removing all party members, added more quips from newer characters that were missing

Decorated and added people to the houses in Goldeka, people actually live in the city now!

Added missing areas in the teleport stone menu

Major overhaul of situations when the party gets separated and you need to gather them, there should now no longer be incorrect or missing members making it impossible to progress in such situations

Minor tweaks to some enemy stats to better reflect their strengths and weaknesses especially when it comes to elements

Changed version naming to be simpler moving forwards

Current Known Issues to be fixed in follow up updates:



Balance is still lacking in some places but will be continually tweaked over time.

There are still some missing skills and items in places that would benefit from more.

Quest tracking is not currently working properly for all quests.

The way escape scrolls work is still a bit wonky, will be fixed soon.

Some story dialogue CGs are missing.

We hope you enjoy some of this new side content and other features that flesh out the game world. More content is coming as well as more monster girls, the game isn't over yet!

Next up will be the Ant Girl and Queen Ant!

If you find any bugs or have any issues, don't hesitate to post in the forums or get in touch with us, it helps us squash them as they are discovered.

Happy hunting,

MGGEDev

​