Intro & Tutorial Update

Thank you for your ongoing support! The game has been updated, highlights below:
- Reverted a change that prevented some players from being able to access Dark, B&W & Hard Modes
- Added an Intro + Tutorial when starting an Observation session
- Added the ability to view basic controls at any time during Gameplay
- Added an option to the Report Menu to automatically close the menu when submitting a report
- Altered the Reporting menu Open/Close sound
- VERY SLIGHTLY reduced the difficulty of the game
- Performance improvements for Win / Lose screens
- Various tweaks and fixes
- Temporarily removed the Demo house preview because I broke it at the 11th hour :)
