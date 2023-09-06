 Skip to content

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 6 September 2023

Intro & Tutorial Update

Build 12124658

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your ongoing support! The game has been updated, highlights below:

  • Reverted a change that prevented some players from being able to access Dark, B&W & Hard Modes
  • Added an Intro + Tutorial when starting an Observation session
  • Added the ability to view basic controls at any time during Gameplay
  • Added an option to the Report Menu to automatically close the menu when submitting a report
  • Altered the Reporting menu Open/Close sound
  • VERY SLIGHTLY reduced the difficulty of the game
  • Performance improvements for Win / Lose screens
  • Various tweaks and fixes
  • Temporarily removed the Demo house preview because I broke it at the 11th hour :)

