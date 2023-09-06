 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 6 September 2023

Update Notes - 6th of September 2023

Update Notes - 6th of September 2023

Build 12124616

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed bullet penetration not working since last update

[Server]

  • Reduced aimpunch by 50%
  • Flinch is now primarily a feedback mechanism to help player understand they are taking damage, without affecting the aim position of the weapon (The weapon will move with your screen to stay on target)
  • Fixed score would be before kills in deahtmatch MVP

[Client]

  • Reduced Concussion effect by 50%
  • Changed default viewmodel_fov to 64
  • Changed default HUD scale to 0.75
  • Changed default HUD background alpha to 0

[Shaders]

  • Fixed color correction resetting after map change
  • Fixed burned grass not showing when alpha smoothing was disabled

[Miscellaneous]

  • Players on MVP screen that got placed in Deathmatch now will have the usual idle animation of the loadout when they did not get a special MVP feature

[Weapons]

  • Updated textures and models:

AN-M8 Smoke
M26 Grenade

  • Added new weapons to the game:

S&W M76 SOG
M1A1 Thompson (Shorty) SOG

  • Fixed M79 and M203 ignored bulletspread
    -Updated a couple of weapon names with their specific nickname
  • Fixed extra delay before reloading for m38 after firing last bullet
  • Removed sniper hold breath delay

[Maps]

Quang Tri Citadel

  • Added proper NAV Mesh
  • Fixed missing APC turret
  • Fixed exploits

