Update Notes - 6th of September 2023

[Game]
- Fixed bullet penetration not working since last update
[Server]
- Reduced aimpunch by 50%
- Flinch is now primarily a feedback mechanism to help player understand they are taking damage, without affecting the aim position of the weapon (The weapon will move with your screen to stay on target)
- Fixed score would be before kills in deahtmatch MVP
[Client]
- Reduced Concussion effect by 50%
- Changed default viewmodel_fov to 64
- Changed default HUD scale to 0.75
- Changed default HUD background alpha to 0
[Shaders]
- Fixed color correction resetting after map change
- Fixed burned grass not showing when alpha smoothing was disabled
[Miscellaneous]
- Players on MVP screen that got placed in Deathmatch now will have the usual idle animation of the loadout when they did not get a special MVP feature
[Weapons]
- Updated textures and models:
AN-M8 Smoke
M26 Grenade
- Added new weapons to the game:
S&W M76 SOG
M1A1 Thompson (Shorty) SOG
- Fixed M79 and M203 ignored bulletspread
-Updated a couple of weapon names with their specific nickname
- Fixed extra delay before reloading for m38 after firing last bullet
- Removed sniper hold breath delay
[Maps]
Quang Tri Citadel
- Added proper NAV Mesh
- Fixed missing APC turret
- Fixed exploits
