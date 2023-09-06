[Dev Beta] Update V2.17: New Enemies, Balance Changes, New Logo, and Bugfixes!

As a Dev Beta, this build is currently accessible in the experimental branch

Gamers!

I want to thank everyone who bought Terrytorial Disputes, as of this update we are slightly above 500 units sold! I've received a ton of feedback, I want to especially thank the 80 people who did the survey. It's all been read and organized, a lot of it will go into future systems and changes, but there were changes that could be done quickly.

I've been working on the new version of the map generator, the current map generator is the oldest part of the game. The scope and features that I need out of the map has vastly outgrown the current system. I don't want to release a lot of information about it since a lot of features are in the works, but I honestly believe it'll be a great addition to the final vision I have for Terrytorial Disputes.

I appreciate your patience as I figure out the exact balance of this game, I believe each update we are getting closer to a great balance baseline. I do recognize that as I add new units and status effects, they might take a couple of updates to perfectly find their home.

New Logo: Our Benefactors at ClancyWorks (A subsidiary of TerTech Interplanetary) have graciously bestowed upon us a refresh of the logo. While the original logo has served as this game's honorable symbol during it's development, it is time for Expand & Exterminate: Terrytorial Disputes - Endless Base Defense to molt It's chrysalis and be reborn as a butterfly. I believe the new logo looks great, and is a fantastic step into helping establish Terrytorial Disputes as the gleaming-gold standard to which with all future tower defense, and terry-type games will be compared to.

I'm excited to continue working on the game, I have a lot of big plans and ideas cooking up! Please join me on Discord, or any other of my social medias to stay up to date!

Terry

-CEO, Terry, Possibly a corporation

Added

New Paradox Rift effects, it's all GPU shader stuff so it shouldn't be noticeable on performance.

Stealth Enemies!

2 New Stealth Units.

Guard Tower: reveals stealth units, and additional technologies added to towers to allow them to target stealth units.

"Silos Needed" audio check will trigger every 15 seconds, it'll do this 3 times. It won't restart until silo capacity has dropped below 75%.

Small Text on the first Tech Research slot to remind players to construct a tech uplink.

Custom Death Gibs: I want to capture the General's technical exploding when units die vibe. I want a corpse of the vehicle to fly up, explosion, gibs, the whole style. I've been working on adding some to the earlier vehicles. (Like always this was 100x harder than initially imagined)

Status Effects are now label on Champion's Health Bar, they can be hovered over with the mouse to reveal the description!

Champion's Name can now be pulled from your Steam Friends List!

Pause screen now includes me begging for reviews.

Invincible Status Effect

Steam Rich Presence Text for In-game status, now your friends can actively judge your performance.

DX11 Launch Option: If you are having crashing issues, please attempt this mode.

Fixed

Not all Exit To Desktop Buttons were created equal, If you died and exited to desktop, you were still prompted to give feedback. I thought that was disabled... BUT, I do have ~80 responses, so that'll be a great resource. Feedback Survey Removed

Console should now prevent keyboard inputs from registering.

TacCen Damage done by enemy units is now based only on difficulty & the vehicle's base stat. Being a Champion doesn't give it bonus damage.

Temporarily disabled Airfield, it will be returned better than ever, its really old, buggy, and bare-bones. I intend to rewrite it with more features soon.

Attempted To fix the the inability to place tech structures, I still haven't been able to nail down what exactly is causing it.

Gem Refineries no longer believe that water nodes are interact-able.

Basic Power Plant default power generation 100 -> 150

Higher EXP gain at higher rounds.

Tons of minor configuration changes.

Continued work in reducing mesh count & adding Level Of Detail models to every model.

Main menu camera sped up

Feedback button now closes with settings menu

H Key now returns you to your HQ as intended

Redid Terry-Gear MK1, It looks weaker and more unique now, feels more like a MK1.

Reworked Terry-Gear MK2, It shoots a conventional cannon now, and it's stats re-balanced.

Tech Tree Moves: