 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thief Simulator 2 update for 7 September 2023

The Heist Continues: 'Thief Simulator 2' Release Date Revealed!

Share · View all patches · Build 12124487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Prepare yourself, the underworld is about to expand! Coming this October 4th, 2023, Thief Simulator 2"will unlock a treasure trove of criminal endeavors, inviting you to forge your path in the grand landscape of theft and strategy.

Explore and invade 2 diverse neighborhoods and 3 unique heist locations! Each with rich loots, from quiet suburban houses to gold-filled bank vaults, all ripe for the taking. Equip yourself with an array of tools, from crowbars to hacking laptops, and level up to master even more daring heists with enhanced skills and techniques.

Whether you're silently disabling security systems or hot-wiring high-speed sports cars for a quick getaway, the choices are all yours. The clock is ticking, the stakes are higher, and the police are just a step behind.

Gear up for "Thief Simulator 2," and embrace the thrill of being a mastermind criminal. October 4th marks the beginning of your reign in the criminal underworld. The countdown to "gone time" has officially begun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1332720/Thief_Simulator_2

Changed files in this update

Thief Simulator 2 Content Depot 1332721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link