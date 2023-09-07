The Heist Continues: 'Thief Simulator 2' Release Date Revealed!

Prepare yourself, the underworld is about to expand! Coming this October 4th, 2023, Thief Simulator 2"will unlock a treasure trove of criminal endeavors, inviting you to forge your path in the grand landscape of theft and strategy.

Explore and invade 2 diverse neighborhoods and 3 unique heist locations! Each with rich loots, from quiet suburban houses to gold-filled bank vaults, all ripe for the taking. Equip yourself with an array of tools, from crowbars to hacking laptops, and level up to master even more daring heists with enhanced skills and techniques.

Whether you're silently disabling security systems or hot-wiring high-speed sports cars for a quick getaway, the choices are all yours. The clock is ticking, the stakes are higher, and the police are just a step behind.

Gear up for "Thief Simulator 2," and embrace the thrill of being a mastermind criminal. October 4th marks the beginning of your reign in the criminal underworld. The countdown to "gone time" has officially begun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1332720/Thief_Simulator_2