20230907 v0.8.22.0 Patch Notes

Temporary solution to excessive graphics card temperature [it may not work, but you can try it, we are still locating the problem]:

Completely delete the game installation folder (not the save folder) and re-download the game.

Game installation folder path: the disk where Steam is installed:\steam\steamapps\common\The Matchless KungFu [Delete the entire folder]

Then re-download the game from the steam library!

Optimize the conditions of some adventures to make the performance more intuitive Optimize some skill's animation effects and sound effects Optimize the display of the game save page and add the F8 shortcut key to open the game save page Optimize the size of game save file The prerequisite for killing the three corpses easter egg is changed to killing any one of the three corpses. Added multiple game save functions and steam cloud save (the modifier author should check whether the modifier needs to be updated simultaneously) Add some adventure events Added a new subordinate management interface, now you can centrally manage pets in this interface Added some poems when players learn skill at comprehension stone

1.Fixed the problem of not joining the sect correctly after spending money to invite NPC to join the sect

2. Fixed the issue where certain adventures would still be triggered again after the player die

3. Fixed the issue where map icons can be seen in non-big map mode

4. Fixed the issue where an error would be reported when saving data during player death

5. Fixed the problem of rotating the perspective and the wrong rotation of the big map when entering the big map.

6. Fixed the issue in the combat interface where the skill UI would be blocked by the move UI.

7. Fixed the issue where you may not be able to successfully acquire decorations such as cages.

8.Fixed the problem that the effect of the skill "Dragon Capture Hand" did not take effect.

9.Fixed the issue where tombs may not be destroyed correctly

10.Fixed the problem that the position of the sect would be incorrect after becoming Champion