Howdy Friends,

We've got another balance update rolling out right now which refines the overall experience and addresses more of the issues you've been experiencing. Let us know how things are going.

This is our second major balance update in recent weeks and there's still more to come next week. It follows our overhauled and renewed graded matchmaking system which you'll also find has received some changes in this update.

On top of this, we've got a BIG announcement to make this Friday! Look out for our latest Buddy's Bulletin. See you then...

Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury

Changelog

Characters

Little Lars

"Thick Coat" Reduced from -0.9 to -0.4

"Big Bullets" Increased from 0.08 to 0.12

Increased the "Green Herb" from 30 to 40

Increased the max. health bonus from 25 to 30

Cards

Katana

Ammo reduced from 10 to 7

Min damage blocked reduced from 90% to 40%

Max damage blocked reduced from 95% to 45%

Ammo increased from 3 to 4

Max damage reduced from 60 to 40

Min damage reduced from 50 to 35

Max damage reduced from 100 to 70

Min damage reduced from 90 to 60

Max damage reduced from -20 to -12

Min damage reduced from -10 to -8

Max damage increased from 0.25 to 0.7

Min damage increased from 0.2 to 0.5

Progression

There's now a less sharp curve between each rank. (This may cause a visual bug after the first game, but everything is fine after that :D)