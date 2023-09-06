 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reaper of Immortals update for 6 September 2023

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12124410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Update 1.2 is live as part of my continues efforts to improve the game.

Patch Notes
  • Fixed a volume/music bug.
  • The player can now skip game cutscenes.
  • More bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1981021 Depot 1981021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link