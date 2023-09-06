 Skip to content

Street Stallion: The Jaywalk Simulator update for 6 September 2023

Hotfixes and Small Update

Build 12124378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix:

  • twitch command truck behavior
  • fixed clipping objects
    -Graphics tweaks to level 08,09 and 21

Update:

Twitch Chat users now show up as nameplates above vehicles.

