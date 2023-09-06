 Skip to content

The Black Pool update for 6 September 2023

Small Patch 0.5.0f

Small Patch 0.5.0f

Build 12124377

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Low graphics settings updates to make the forest biome look much better without shadows.
  • Fixed a few respawn points where the player may get stuck in the ground when respawning.
  • Added a few additional respawn points to various levels.
  • Increased spawning invulnerability time, giving slower loading players time before taking damage if other players start combat without them.
  • Updated visuals for rally spell banners.
  • Changed the wind rally spell to increase movement speed for all players within the area.
  • Added temple visual updates to device hallways and make return trip shortcuts more obvious.
  • Many other smaller tweaks and fixes.

