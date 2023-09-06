- Low graphics settings updates to make the forest biome look much better without shadows.
- Fixed a few respawn points where the player may get stuck in the ground when respawning.
- Added a few additional respawn points to various levels.
- Increased spawning invulnerability time, giving slower loading players time before taking damage if other players start combat without them.
- Updated visuals for rally spell banners.
- Changed the wind rally spell to increase movement speed for all players within the area.
- Added temple visual updates to device hallways and make return trip shortcuts more obvious.
- Many other smaller tweaks and fixes.
The Black Pool update for 6 September 2023
Small Patch 0.5.0f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
