New patch v0.3.1 out today!

Hey, Tea Makers,

We hope everyone has been having a great summer! While we've been working hard at one of our biggest content updates ever, we haven't forgotten about some of the lingering bugs in the currently released version, and that's what we're aiming to fix with this patch today! As always, thanks to everyone for helping us out with their bug reports.

As a reminder, if you are experiencing a bug, you can report it in-game by either pressing the F2 key or the drop-down button in the top right corner of the screen. Our Discord also has a bug channel for more in-depth one-on-one support! In particular, if there is a bug that you’ve already reported a while back but is still happening, there is a chance that this is a bug that we’ve had difficulty reproducing. If you’re able to hop into our Discord to help us track down and squash these pesky recurring bugs, we’d love to have you!

Bugs

Fixed bug where game would lock while trying to enter Mjorn’s cabin at certain times

Fixed bug where game would lock when trying to talk to another resident cat after exiting tea making at a resident’s tea station

Loading save files now restarts play at correct time

Residents and customers leave Player’s teahouse after being served tea

Ingredients no longer consumed if exiting tea making without making tea

Fixed bug where time would stop passing after initiating major Town Level cutscenes

Fixed various Time Panel bugs (minutes briefly showing as 60, incorrect icons)

Temporarily removed option to load other save files while already playing one, as it was causing unexpected bugs. In the meantime, please exit to main menu to load a different save file

Fixing some incorrect tea feedback dialogue

As a reminder, please make sure to restart Steam to receive the update. You can see your current version number on the title screen to make sure you have the most recent update!

For more information about our progress, please check out our Known Bugs & Issues page and our full Patch History.