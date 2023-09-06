This is a Post VR test version of the previous preview build. Existing Change notes are shown below with additions related to testing. I have made a new branch called 'Legacy' which is for anyone who has issues technical or preferential about the current default build which reverts to the previous default build.

Change Notes:

*Move from Unity 2019 with Entities 0.51 to Unity 2022 with Entities 1.xx. Difference in rendering method and baking (building prefabs) has meant a complete rewrite of existing code to generate Ship entities. These systems have been tested and appear to behave similarly. This should also result in higher performance than previous.

*Armor Now goes transparent when viewing component temperatures and damage. This is easily done thanks to the new game engine. All advanced ship methods will probably inherit this approach in the future.

*Updated Environments thanks to Space Graphics Toolkit v.4.1.3. Decent dust clouds eluded me but i realized could use the starfield method within the toolkit quite efficiently. The base environment has been kept with the new graphics but I will be looking to use the basis of these to build new environments for missions using a environment builder.

**Fixed Thruster Particles (previously were coming out square)

**Updated some UI elements to be more consistent.

**Added VR launch/land fighter buttons

**Reduced number of asteroids to help performance in VR

Known Issues:

Bomber Landing queue is not working.

Bombers are too easily destroyed (need to add evade function and/or increase health).

Flak is less effective than before, need to review.

Need to optimise thruster activation (rotation and linear solutions sometimes counteract each other).

**Damage Cubes flash particularly when in VR, this wasnt the case in the legacy version and likely due to the new renderer.