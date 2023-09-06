Development Plan For September and October 2023

​Heroes! The development plan for September~October is here! ːsteamhappyːThank you very much for the massive feedback and suggestions from all the heroes on Steam, bilibili, Weibo, and discord. We'll look into it carefully and schedule optimizations and content additions based on our development capabilities and urgency.

Early September

Multi save and cloud save

New pet management function:

Add pet management function, players can manage their pets in a unified interface

Mid September

Greeting/teaming/command:

Players can actively greet NPCs, form teams, and order NPCs to interact collaboratively. The update of greeting and team formation is aimed at the interaction between players and NPCs in the game. Currently, the game does not support co-op fornow. ːGiftingː

item slots function:

A shortcut item slots will be added to the main interface. Players can use shortcut keys to quickly use the items in the shortcut bar

Late September

Steam workshop wil be partially open, and the Adventure editor is the first to be provided:

The adventure editor will support the story simulation of most situations in the game, including but not limited to the production of events, plots, and adventures. According to the relationship between NPCs, let them interact with each other, for example, NPCs with high favorability become sworn brothers, or fall in love with each other. Let NPCs with low favorability fight each other. Let the NPC say hello when they see the player. Etc., etc. You can create your own adventure stories then!

Initial optimization of the operating system:

Regular AI that optimizes NPC entertainment consumption

Optimize family relationships and childbirth system:

Fix and optimiz some bugs in family relationships, add functions of getting married and giving birth to children. The offspring will inherit some attributes of both parents, and players can choose their offspring to play.

Mid October

Optimize the sect system:

Optimize the UI of the sect interface, restructure the sect tax system, adjust the expansion method of the sect, supplement related events related to the sect entry, and enhance the role of the sect

Enrich management system-related AI:

Optimize the general AI of NPC shopping replenishment

Optimize the existing adventure events and continue to add some adventure events/stories

Subsequent major update arrangements will also be added gradually. Just because of the game mechanics, every time some new content is added, it will have a cross-effect on other systems and content. There is currently no way to accurately estimate the testing period. ːsteamhappyːPlease also pay attention to our follow-up announcement on the opening of the test branch!