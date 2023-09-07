The VIDEOVERSE Original Soundtrack has landed!

It's been one month since VIDEOVERSE launched on Steam! To celebrate, the VIDEOVERSE Original Soundtrack is now available to download. Now, you can immerse yourself in the chill soundscape of the Kinmoku Shark, composed by Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words) and relive the days of your favourite retro gaming consoles!

The soundtrack features 14 tracks, plus bonus startup sounds for the Kinmoku Shark and Kinmoku Dolphin by Alexandre Carvalho. Both MP3 and WAV formats are included.

This album artwork features a certain someone's Kinmoku Shark setup – Can you guess whose?

The latest version of VIDEOVERSE (1.0.1.0) includes this scene as a new, optional menu background. When you complete the game, it will unlock, and the button "Change Background" will appear at the bottom of the menu if you wish to revert back to the original.

(If you've already finished VIDEOVERSE, you'll need to load up a save from near the end (or replay) to unlock this new background.)

A HUGE thank you to everyone who has supported me during VIDEOVERSE's release, whether it's leaving a review, telling a friend or just encouraging me during this busy time, it means the world to me. At the time of writing, VIDEOVERSE is the third in Open Critic's 2023 Hall of Fame – Something I NEVER thought would happen! It's also received ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ from The Guardian, "Bestest Bests" from Rock Paper Shotgun and 8/10 from EDGE Magazine. For such a small, self-published indie game, this is incredible to see and I'm simply overwhelmed right now, haha!

Thank you all!