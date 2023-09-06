Feature Update 202309

Share · View all patches · Build 12123987 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 16:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone

In mid-September 2023, there will be another Teacher Certification Examination in China!

Have you finished your signed up and review?

We just have a new update, features including:

Supplementary questions for subject 1 test and Subject 2 test in the first half of 2023.

"Select Subjects" function added. After starting the game and selecting items, a new scene would be loaded to select the theme of the Hell. Now you can focus on subject 1 or Subject 2 questions in the game.

Have fun ~