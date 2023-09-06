Hotfix 1.2.43

Share · View all patches · Build 12123934 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey there, just a quick hotfix for the newly introduced bugs from the most recent 1.2.41 patch, namely:

The area after Pale Sky no longer loading.

Some areas taking much longer to load.

Spiral Heart Achievement no longer triggering.

Random areas of the map being hidden again.

(This specific bug has been fixed so that it won't happen again for new players. However, those that it already triggered for unfortunately can only uncover their map again by walking over those areas. We are sorry for the inconvenience.)

We are aware of a small visual artifact with some UI elements and will work on a fix soon.