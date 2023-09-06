Update, Version 20230906

English
[North of Marinas]The area now also has some rabbits.
[North of Marinas]New location: Cave of Mountain Keao 1F
[Cave of Mountain Keao 1F]Added a new BGM.
[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 1F" area.
[Fishing]Added fishing data in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 1F" area.
【玛丽娜斯北部】该地区现在同样有了一些兔子。
【玛丽娜斯北部】新区域：柯奥山洞穴1F
【柯奥山洞穴1F】加入了新的背景音乐。
【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在柯奥山洞穴1F使用。
【钓鱼】加入了柯奥山洞穴1F的钓鱼数据。
