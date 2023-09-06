Patch 20230906 - Patching the Patch

The previous patch sadly introduced a game-breaking bug. This patch will fix that fault in addition to a few smaller ones.

Fixed a bug that was introduced by the previous patch in relation to savefiles, which would record faulty data for the difficulty setting (including values that go out of bounds). Any saves from before the previous patch should have been working normally, but saves afterwards could break the game when engaging in battle.

Savefile data itself is not corrupt or lost however and after this patch, any faulty savefile are automatically restored without any loss of game progression.

Any savefile that is loaded now will check if the difficulty value is faulty and if so, set it to normal

Any new saves after his patch will store the correct difficulty value.