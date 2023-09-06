PixelOver 0.14.3 Depth displacement for 3D image

Share · View all patches · Build 12123818 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this update allows you to use vertex displacement on 3D images.

New features







Vertex displacement on 3D images and animated images using a depth map texture.

Example project available in the download files.











Changes







Added an option to auto-generate normal and depth map from the main image.











Added FBX2glTF external library support to have a better FBX importer.









Added Blender files importer.









Improved performance for 3D animated images with particles.









Added MacBook trackpad zoom and movement.







Bug fixes





Bug

Ref





Fixed obj/mtl loading issues.

Link

Link







Fixed a crash when adding mesh points animation key before the mesh was created.

Link

Link







Re-added missing project settings.









Prevented input popup from changing container scroll position.









Roadmap for 2023





Animation









[td]Edit 3D bones animation.[/td]









[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]





Tools and objects





ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Particle systems.[/td]







[td]Fluids.[/td]







[td]2D and 3D text objects.[/td]







[td]2D lights with support of normal and depth maps.[/td]





Pixelation and effects





ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Material editing, especially with custom palette indexation.[/td]







[td]More available effects with a tool to place them easily.[/td]







[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]





Importation & Export





[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː



[td]Import FBX and DAE 3D formats.[/td]







[td]Import Aseprite and PSD 2D formats.







Application









[td]Better favorite system with preview for shader, palette, dithering, ...[/td]









[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]





ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !