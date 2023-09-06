September 2023 Patch

Hello everyone,
We are releasing a small patch today with some minor fixes. This patch mostly affects game clients.
The changelog is as follows:
- Fixed HL:S skill configs setting HL2 convars
- Fixed an infinite loop crash with Panel.KillFocus and Panel.OnLoseFocus
- Fixed a crash with text rendering
- Fixed crashes with filesystem printing warnings
- Fixed custom HTTP methods not working on clients
- Applied file.Exists fix to file.IsDir for Lua paths
- Use double precision floats for physenv.GetLastSimulationTime
- Added fallback sounds for EP2 vortigaunt attacks
- Unspecified minor security fixes
Changed files in this update