Garry's Mod update for 6 September 2023

September 2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12123796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We are releasing a small patch today with some minor fixes. This patch mostly affects game clients.

The changelog is as follows:

  • Fixed HL:S skill configs setting HL2 convars
  • Fixed an infinite loop crash with Panel.KillFocus and Panel.OnLoseFocus
  • Fixed a crash with text rendering
  • Fixed crashes with filesystem printing warnings
  • Fixed custom HTTP methods not working on clients
  • Applied file.Exists fix to file.IsDir for Lua paths
  • Use double precision floats for physenv.GetLastSimulationTime
  • Added fallback sounds for EP2 vortigaunt attacks
  • Unspecified minor security fixes

