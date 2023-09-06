Update 37: V 1.031.0

Fixed rocket launcher ammo desync when unit gets killed while reloading

Fixed human unit state desync after unsuccessful boarding of vehicle

Fixed Mosin M39 normals

Fixed Sdkfz250a_11 missing 1st person view

Fixed ables for vehicle windows

Fixed damage_process_pierce for AT Rifles (order listed is important)

Fixed randomized crew_shock time so that it would not add a small amount of time when shock time should be 0

Fixed a couple of fallen_tree entities to break when contacted by cars and armored cars

Fixed some normal map issues with the tiles ground texture

Fixed wood_bridge_205 material

Fixed localization redefinitions

Fixed total tank crew count for T50_fin in MP

Fixed T50 and T50_fin having 1 crewmen leave when spotting enemy

Fixed obstacles class for several _industry/environment entities

Fixed crash related to test mission file in 2v2_tikhvin map folder

Fixed pathing around cliffs on MP Jarven, Reka and Karvola

Updated overhead squad icons for vehicles

Updated log bridge textures and added winter texmod

Updated yellow band to icon above humans carrying Soviet HE rifle grenade (Same icon as AT rifles)

Updated flag_stick to be destructible

Updated crew of cars/trucks to be targetable test before only gunners were targetable

Updated german soldiers with k98_grenade_launcher to have it in hand and spawn and it comes preloaded with HEAT shell instead of HE

Updated conquest scripts to use bot spawn points for logics

Increased accuracy for light mortars

Increased zeroing accuracy for all mortars by ~%10 after multiple shots

Reduced turn radius for tanks so AI will stop and neutral turn less often