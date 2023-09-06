 Skip to content

Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront update for 6 September 2023

Update 37: V 1.031.0

Last edited by Wendy

Change Log

  • Fixed rocket launcher ammo desync when unit gets killed while reloading

  • Fixed human unit state desync after unsuccessful boarding of vehicle

  • Fixed Mosin M39 normals

  • Fixed Sdkfz250a_11 missing 1st person view

  • Fixed ables for vehicle windows

  • Fixed damage_process_pierce for AT Rifles (order listed is important)

  • Fixed randomized crew_shock time so that it would not add a small amount of time when shock time should be 0

  • Fixed a couple of fallen_tree entities to break when contacted by cars and armored cars

  • Fixed some normal map issues with the tiles ground texture

  • Fixed wood_bridge_205 material

  • Fixed localization redefinitions

  • Fixed total tank crew count for T50_fin in MP

  • Fixed T50 and T50_fin having 1 crewmen leave when spotting enemy

  • Fixed obstacles class for several _industry/environment entities

  • Fixed crash related to test mission file in 2v2_tikhvin map folder

  • Fixed pathing around cliffs on MP Jarven, Reka and Karvola

  • Updated overhead squad icons for vehicles

  • Updated log bridge textures and added winter texmod

  • Updated yellow band to icon above humans carrying Soviet HE rifle grenade (Same icon as AT rifles)

  • Updated flag_stick to be destructible

  • Updated crew of cars/trucks to be targetable test before only gunners were targetable

  • Updated german soldiers with k98_grenade_launcher to have it in hand and spawn and it comes preloaded with HEAT shell instead of HE

  • Updated conquest scripts to use bot spawn points for logics

  • Increased accuracy for light mortars

  • Increased zeroing accuracy for all mortars by ~%10 after multiple shots

  • Reduced turn radius for tanks so AI will stop and neutral turn less often

  • Reduced cost of terrain type in pathing formula so units can leave roads more often

