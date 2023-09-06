Update 37: V 1.031.0
Change Log
-
Fixed rocket launcher ammo desync when unit gets killed while reloading
-
Fixed human unit state desync after unsuccessful boarding of vehicle
-
Fixed Mosin M39 normals
-
Fixed Sdkfz250a_11 missing 1st person view
-
Fixed ables for vehicle windows
-
Fixed damage_process_pierce for AT Rifles (order listed is important)
-
Fixed randomized crew_shock time so that it would not add a small amount of time when shock time should be 0
-
Fixed a couple of fallen_tree entities to break when contacted by cars and armored cars
-
Fixed some normal map issues with the tiles ground texture
-
Fixed wood_bridge_205 material
-
Fixed localization redefinitions
-
Fixed total tank crew count for T50_fin in MP
-
Fixed T50 and T50_fin having 1 crewmen leave when spotting enemy
-
Fixed obstacles class for several _industry/environment entities
-
Fixed crash related to test mission file in 2v2_tikhvin map folder
-
Fixed pathing around cliffs on MP Jarven, Reka and Karvola
-
Updated overhead squad icons for vehicles
-
Updated log bridge textures and added winter texmod
-
Updated yellow band to icon above humans carrying Soviet HE rifle grenade (Same icon as AT rifles)
-
Updated flag_stick to be destructible
-
Updated crew of cars/trucks to be targetable test before only gunners were targetable
-
Updated german soldiers with k98_grenade_launcher to have it in hand and spawn and it comes preloaded with HEAT shell instead of HE
-
Updated conquest scripts to use bot spawn points for logics
-
Increased accuracy for light mortars
-
Increased zeroing accuracy for all mortars by ~%10 after multiple shots
-
Reduced turn radius for tanks so AI will stop and neutral turn less often
-
Reduced cost of terrain type in pathing formula so units can leave roads more often
r13394-13531
Changed files in this update