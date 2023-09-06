Patch 4.3.2 is up now

New Features & Changes
- Updated German translation
- Updated Japanese translation
Adjustments
- Added the cola bottle as an evidence for the "poisoned soda" story
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused exorcisms to fail even with 5 blue items
- Fixed a text that had a mismatched translation
- Fixed collider on one of the children paintings
- Fixed collider on the psychology poster
- Fixed some collision issues
- Fixed a bug that caused the exorcism table to sometimes move by itself
- Fixed a bug that caused objects to disappear when stored in the backpack of the bodyguard when he dies
Changed files in this update