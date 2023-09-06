 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 6 September 2023

Patch 4.3.2 is up now

Patch 4.3.2 · Build 12123754

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Changes

  • Updated German translation
  • Updated Japanese translation

Adjustments

  • Added the cola bottle as an evidence for the "poisoned soda" story

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused exorcisms to fail even with 5 blue items
  • Fixed a text that had a mismatched translation
  • Fixed collider on one of the children paintings
  • Fixed collider on the psychology poster
  • Fixed some collision issues
  • Fixed a bug that caused the exorcism table to sometimes move by itself
  • Fixed a bug that caused objects to disappear when stored in the backpack of the bodyguard when he dies

Changed files in this update

